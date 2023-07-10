Star Wars Jedi 3 Leak Reveals Major Upgrade

Following the success of 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the successful follow-up earlier this year, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third game in the Star Wars Jedi series is inevitable. It's not been announced or officially confirmed, but various job listings have all but confirmed that a third installment is in development as Respawn Entertainment is hiring to pad out the team working on the game. For the most part, these job listings don't convey anything interesting beyond the existence of the game, but there is one noteworthy detail that seemingly confirms the third game will ship with a major upgrade.

Both the first game, and the more recent follow-up, were made on Unreal Engine 4. For a while, this was the latest iteration of the Unreal Engine, a very popular engine for game development, but in 2022 this changed. Unreal Engine 5 has taken the mantle, but because it's so new, not many games exist that make use of it. However, many games are in development for it. And it looks like the third Star Wars Jedi game has joined this growing list of the games.

Various job listings out of Respawn Entertainment -- including Senior VFX Artist -- mention that candidates for the job will ideally have experience with Wwise and Unreal Engine, adding experience with "Unreal Engine 5 is a big plus." This could be future proofing, but it's unclear why this would be "a big plus" if it wasn't relevant to the project.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation, but it currently seems the next Star Wars Jedi game will make use of Unreal Engine 5, which could prove huge for a game that shipped on Unreal Engine 4 with serious performance issues. Whether this had anything to do with the limitations of Unreal Engine 4, probably not, but the dated toolset certainly didn't help.

H/T, Tech4Gamers.