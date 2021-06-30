Star Wars Fans Are Convinced EA Is About to Announce Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2

Is a sequel to Electronic Arts’ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game going to be announced soon? A tweet from the publisher’s Star Wars-focused Twitter account recently has people asking themselves that same question with many looking ahead to a date in July as the potential reveal time for the long-rumored game. The company plans to hold its EA Play Live event on July 22nd which seems a good a place as any to announced this sort of project if that is indeed what was being teased recently.

The tweet in question was an innocent enough one where EA promoted its Fallen Order game which will have been out for two years come November. The tweet technically wasn’t even EA’s since it quoted a Game Informer tweet and said “Now is a great time to get back to Jedi: Fallen Order,” but the fact that it emphasized that wasn’t lost on those who follow the account and enjoyed the original game.

"Now is a great time to get back to Jedi: Fallen Order." https://t.co/gCvfiyaOx5 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 29, 2021

It’s to be expected that a Star Wars account would promote praise of its games, but the timing of the tweet and the buildup to the EA Play Live event has people hopeful once more for an announcement. We’ve heard plenty of rumors about the project, but nothing’s been confirmed at this time. Perhaps that’ll change in July when the event gets underway.

Below are just a few examples of hopeful Fallen Order fans wishing for a new announcement to come soon. If you’re looking forward to the sequel or have ideas for what you’d like to see in it, be sure to let us know in the comments.