Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Insider Provides Release Date Update

A new report about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has provided Star Wars fans with their most precise release date information yet. The highly-anticipated sequel has yet to be formally announced, but it’s expected to release later this year via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There’s been rumblings that it could be delayed though, however, prominent industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, doesn’t seem to agree.

Over on Twitter, Henderson relayed word that he’s heard the game will be revealed on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day. This wouldn’t be very surprising, especially since the pseudo-holiday falls on a weekday (Wednesday) this year. Adding to this, Henderson drops the aforementioned release information.

According to Henderson, the sequel from Respawn Entertainment is currently scheduled to release sometime during Q4 2022, which is to say sometime in October, November, or December. As you may remember, its predecessor was released in November, so this checks out. That said, for now, still take everything here with a grain of salt because it’s all still nothing more alleged information. It’s not official, and it’s also subject to change.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves, whether that’s via an official comment from EA or Respawn Entertainment or anyone involved with either, Alternatively, if more information is provided by Henderson or any other reliable source, we will let you know every salient detail.

“Even though a riveting, single-player Star Wars game is an experience people have been yearning for in recent years, it was difficult at the start to get excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” reads the opening of our review of the first game. “Cal Kestis, the protagonist in Fallen Order, was a newcomer to the saga and would have to earn his stripes as a memorable character, and, on top of that, the idea of mowing people down as an overpowered Jedi didn’t seem particularly appealing or rewarding. But, as more was revealed about the game, including its influences from other series and how players would have to essentially rebuild him, the game became immensely more attractive. “

