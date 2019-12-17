Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Seemingly in the Works

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released last month to critical-acclaim and strong sales, proving to EA that there’s hunger for quality single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars games. That said, while the game is only a month old, it looks like EA is already planning on making a sequel, or at least this is what recent job listings from it and Respawn Entertainment suggest. Recently, the pair posted new job listings for a “third-persona action-adventure game” set in the Star Wars universe. Sounds like a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, right?

“We’re picturing someone who is passionate about the Star Wars universe and is invigorated by the idea of coding third-person action-adventure games,” reads a listing for a senior software engineer.

Of course, it’s possible this is a different Star Wars third-person action-adventure game, but it seems unlikely. Given the aforementioned success of the Jedi: Fallen Order, you’d assume Disney would want Respawn to continue to tell the story of these canon characters rather than start from scratch all over again.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the new Star Wars game, be sure to peep all of our past and all of our recent coverage of the 2019 title by clicking right here on this link.

“Even though a riveting, single-player Star Wars game is an experience people have been yearning for in recent years, it was difficult at the start to get excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Cal Kestis, the protagonist in Fallen Order, was a newcomer to the saga and would have to earn his stripes as a memorable character, and, on top of that, the idea of mowing people down as an overpowered Jedi didn’t seem particularly appealing or rewarding. But, as more was revealed about the game, including its influences from other series and how players would have to essentially rebuild him, the game became immensely more attractive.