Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: Here’s Every Force Power in the Game

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order puts players in a unique position for a Star Wars game where they don’t start out with a full arsenal of Force powers to use on the environment and other enemies. The protagonist Cal Kestis had his connection to the Force damaged, so he has to regain his Force powers while progressing through the story until he’s completed the training he never got to finish before the events of Order 66. This means that you’ll be acquiring some of the signature Force powers Star Wars characters have used throughout the history of the series, but not every power makes an appearance in Fallen Order.

Cal has five different Force powers at his disposal that he’ll learn throughout the game, but you get one of them right from the start. Cal’s ability to slow down certain enemies allows him to immobilize or at least impede enemies so he can look for the right opening, and you’ll be able to use that ability as soon as the game turns you loose into the first conflict. The others will have to be relearned by Cal during critical moments in the story.

Each of the Force powers are acquired through normal progression, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on something like you might with customizations or other secrets. You’ll know when you’re about to acquire a Force power because something important will be happening in the story that’ll be designated by a flashback as Cal recalls early parts of his training.

You can find a full list of all of Cal’s Force powers below in the order that he acquires them as well as what they do. The acquisition of these Force powers are tied to story moments that could be regarded as spoilers, so we’ve only listed the planet that you’ll acquire them on since you’ll find them no matter what.

Slow (Available at start): Cal’s ability to slow down enemies is a critical ability for taking on foes large and small. You won’t find anyone else slowing down people throughout the rest of the game, so Cal will always at least have one upper hand against his opponents.

Wall Run (Bogano): This ability is the first one Cal will pick up in Fallen Order and will be used throughout the rest of the game. It'll feel like a natural extension of Cal's abilities with how much you'll use it, and it's essential to navigating the story and finding secrets.

Push (Zeffo): You'll find this ability on Zeffo to add Push to your arsenal, another signature power a Jedi uses. Whether you're pushing objects around to solve puzzles, creating shortcuts, or slamming enemies into each other, you'll be using Push often.

Pull (Zeffo): The second of the Force powers you'll find on Zeffo is Pull. It's used similarly to how its counterpart Push is, and using the two together can create some interesting options for attacking enemies.

Jedi Flip (Kashyyyk): Double-jumps have pretty much become standardin many action games that aren't constrained by our own physics, but you'll have to wait a while until you get this Force power. It's not acquired until you reach a certain point in Kashyyyk, and once you acquire it, navigating the world around you becomes much easier.

Each of these abilities gives way to different skills players can acquire to round out Cal’s movesets. If you want to know which skills you should get first, we’ve got you covered.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.