How To Watch the ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Reveal

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts are preparing to reveal the new Star Wars game called Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The reveal will take place during a panel at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago that’s scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. CT, so those in attendance will get a first-hand look at the game. Everyone else at home can still watch the event unfold through livestreams that are expected to broadcast a new trailer and some details on Fallen Order’s gameplay and story.

There are a couple of different ways to watch the reveal of Fallen Order if you’re not attending SWCC, the easiest of them being the streams through the most common video platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Fallen Order will be revealed through the EA Star Wars Twitch channel that’s embedded below, so all you’ll have to do is tune in there at the designated time to see the hour-long panel. If your preferred platform is YouTube, you can also watch the stream here through the official Star Wars channel.

The official listing for the Fallen Order panel on the SWCC site offered more details on the event and who will be speaking.

“Join the head of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, and Game Director, Stig Asmussen, along with many special guests, to be the first to learn about this holiday’s highly anticipated action adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” the listing said. “Hear how Respawn and Lucasfilm collaborated on this original Star Wars story, following a young Padawan’s journey in the Dark Times following Order 66. And of course, we’ll have a few surprises in store.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order does not yet have a confirmed release date, though a leak might’ve revealed its launch timing ahead of schedule.

