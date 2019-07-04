Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Lightsaber Has Already Been Changed Following Criticism

Fans were treated to plenty of footage of the upcoming Star Wars game at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. While many were excited to finally see what Respawn Entertainment was working on, some folks had an issue or two with the lightsaber that Cal was carrying around. According to some people, it just wasn’t bright enough, resulting in it not having the white core that is featured in other lightsabers. The devs were well aware of the criticism, which has resulted in them already making a few changes to ensure that Cal Kestis’ lightsaber is vibrant enough.

During a recent episode of The Game Informer Show, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order director Stig Asmussen was asked what the lack of the “white light.” According to him, the team has already taken care of it. “We made a mistake on that one, and since then have fixed it,” Asmussen said. “That was very fair feedback and fair criticism. We’ve tweaked [the light], and also tweaked the shape of the lightsaber blade a little. You can see the difference right away.”

As for what Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has to offer when it arrives later this year, here’s more:

A Jedi on the run – After narrowly escaping the Jedi purge, you’re on a quest to rebuild your fallen Order. Pick up the pieces of your shattered past and complete your Jedi training, all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

A galaxy under Imperial rule – The Empire seeks to eradicate all Jedi after the execution of Order 66. You, a Jedi Padawan-turned-fugitive, must fight for your survival as you explore the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization in hopes of rebuilding the Jedi Order.

Master your abilities – Utilize your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.

The galaxy awaits – Use the Force to augment the way you explore, allowing you to traverse new paths and discover parts of locations you’ve been to before. Move quickly, though. The Empire is on your trail and won’t stop until every Jedi is exterminated.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch on November 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that devs were aware of the lightsaber lacking light and have already fixed it?