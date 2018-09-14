‘Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order’ Reported to Be Like ‘Force Unleashed,’ Minus the “Mountain Dew Qualities”

EA first revealed their upcoming Star Wars title Jedi Fallen Order during E3 2018, but little else was revealed about the game. Now we’ve gotten a few more hints as to what the game will be likened to and apparently it will be significantly less like “Mountain Dew.”

The upcoming game will take place between Star Wars: Episode III and Episode IV and will follow a Padawan that managed to flee the terror inflicted upon the Jedi Order. The new title will be very light saber heavy, though we don’t have any gameplay to show for it other than EA’s word.

Luckily a recent episode of the Making of the Star Wars podcast, we’ve got a little inside scoop regarding what we can expect. According to host Jason Ward’s inside intell, the game will very much resemble Star Wars: The Force Unleashed but “without the Mountain Dew qualities.”

Confused about what that means? Basically Ward is saying it will stay true to the “darker” nature of Star Wars and veer away from the cookie cutter cuteness that Force Unleashed ushered out, nor will it get carried away with “absurd” stunts like pulling Destroyers from orbit.

As with all leaks, rumors, and unconfirmed reports, take this with a grain of salt. The anonymous source didn’t give anything outlandish away, but it is still just an anonymous source. Until EA offers up an official reveal, we’re left guessing.

At this time, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is expected to release late 2019, if at all for next year. The new title also doesn’t have confirmed platforms yet, but it’ll more than likely release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

What would you like to see from Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order? Are you hoping for it to replicate a favorite title from Star Wars past or are you hoping for something totally different? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you’d like to see for the future of Star Wars in gaming!

Thanks, “Overclock3d”!