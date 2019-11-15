Beware: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Has a Game-Breaking Bug

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released today onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and while it’s getting strong reviews and early impressions, it does have one problem: it’s a big buggy and weighed down by some performance issues. That said, most of these bugs are small and the performance issues don’t get in the way of the single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars experience very much. However, there is at least one bug that does, in fact, it breaks the game all together. Taking to Twitter, one player recently shared a game-breaking bug they ran into around the 20 percent mark of the game, right when Cal gets to Kashyyyk and boards an AT-AT.

In short, the bug halts all progression in the game, freezing on the scene. The problem is when you get to this part of the game, your previous save is overwritten. And thus you can’t even quit and load back up out of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nope… can’t get past it. And my save is stuck in the area ;( That’s disappointing. Help me @Respawn ;( pic.twitter.com/ntRqYXFQw2 — Shadowhaxor “I used to run that VGM website” (@Shadowhaxor) November 15, 2019

As of right now, it’s unclear how common this bug is. Further, it’s unclear if it’s platform specific or universal. For now though we know it can happen on PC, and presumably it can happen on consoles as well. Unfortunately, if you come across this bug, you’re done for. Even quitting out and reloading the save doesn’t work. Of course, Respawn may issue a fix for the bug in the coming days, but, for now, beware of this bug when you play this weekend and next week.

For those wondering, I’m playing the PC (Origin) version. And looks like I’m going to have to start over from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/rrV3aDggUr — Shadowhaxor “I used to run that VGM website” (@Shadowhaxor) November 15, 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports or how well the game is selling. That said, for more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on one of the best games of 2019, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Fallen Order proved to be a tremendously entertaining and a sometimes challenging game that’s a welcome shift from Electronic Arts’ past endeavors, though whether or not it’s a meaningful Star Wars story will rest solely on the individual’s familiarity with the franchise,” reads a snippet from the opening of our review of the game.