‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Combat Will Not Be Super Punishing

Earlier this month, Respawn Entertainment and EA revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new single-player Star Wars game coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this November. At the time of the reveal, Respawn opted to remain pretty tight-lipped on the game’s combat. However, according to a leak that accurately spilled some of the game’s details before it was revealed, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has Dark Souls-esq combat. And this is somewhat true, according to the game’s creative director Stig Asmussen. The game’s combat is influenced by FromSoftware titles, but it won’t be super punishing like they are.

“Look, I love the Souls games,” said Asmussen when asked about the gameplay comparsion with Dark Souls by Press Start. “You’re not going to be able to make a melee action game without having a little bit of influence from the other games. DMC is really cool. God of War’s awesome, but we don’t want to have something that’s super punishing. There’s a lot of people that are going to want to play this game, and as much as I like those games, we’re going to have to do a little bit more, kind of, I don’t want to say hand-holding, but we have to — Players have to be able to just pick it up, and it’s like, ‘Oh yeah. This feels right. I felt like this at other experiences before.’”

The director continued:

“But, I still think there’s a layer of depth within the combat, and how you use the Force powers to take down enemies more efficiently. As you grow, those that are keen will recognize that there are different things, maybe tells that enemies give, that allow you to open them up, and take them down a little bit faster.”

From the sounds of it, Respawn is aware that a lot of people are going to play Jedi: Fallen Order, and so the game’s combat will be friendly, which is the polar opposite of FromSoftware games, which are unforgiving even to seasoned gamers.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release on November 15 via the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of any additional ports, with EA specifically confirming there’s no plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch.

