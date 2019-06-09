Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Won’t Let Players Choose Between Light or Dark Side

Today during EA Play, Respawn Entertainment revealed our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order via a healthy 13 minute slab of raw demo gameplay footage. It also answered some questions about the game on stage. One of the questions concerned whether or not players will be able to choose between the light or dark side of the force. The answer to this is: no. Players will not be making choices like this. Why? Because Cal Kestis, the game’s protagonist, is a defined character that players can’t change.

According to director on the game, Stig Asmussen, Cal is an “authentic” character who has to fill a certain role, and not just in the game, but the larger Star Wars universe, because the game is canon. And thus giving players urgency over the character wouldn’t work. Asmussen then teases the character being used in other places, before Respawn CEO Vince Zampella points out that this is “a Jedi story.” You can watch the pair answer the question for yourself, below:

As you will know, previous Star Wars games have let players choose between what side of the force to embrace, so it’s a bit of a bummer this won’t. That said, it should allow for Respawn to tell a tighter more impactful story, so I suppose the good and bad of this balance each other out. Further, I’m sure the character being canon has a lot to do with this. If LucasArts and Disney are going to make a character canon, they are going to want that character to be clearly defined.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. Pre-orders are live now.

