‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Is Respawn’s Vision, Not EA’s

Whether it’s justified or not, there’s no escaping the fact that a lot of gamers don’t like Electronic Arts. And so even when an accomplished developer like Respawn Entertainment announces a single-player Star Wars game with no multiplayer, no microtransactions, and no Season Pass, gamers are still skeptical, because, well, EA. However, recently EA community manager Jay Ingram confirmed that the upcoming PS4, Xbox One, and PC game was born from Respawn’s own vision, and not prescribed to them by the publisher.

“This was Respawn’s vision,” said Ingram when asked by a fan how much presence EA have in the game’s development and whether it was their idea or not. “EA doesn’t prescribe games to developers, just greenlights them.”

Of course, this lines up with what we’ve heard in the past. However, we’ve also heard EA has certain expectations for games — live-service elements, etc. — but none of that seems present here with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Perhaps EA is changing? Or maybe Jedi: Fallen Order is just an exception? Who knows. As the cliche goes, only time will tell.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, priced at $59.99 USD. At the moment of publishing, no additional ports or platforms have been announced. Meanwhile, the aforementioned Ingram has confirmed there’s currently no plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch.

