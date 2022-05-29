Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Dev Teases Darker Tone

✖

The developer of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor teased that the game will have a dark tone. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was already pretty heavy, as it dealt with a Jedi forced to go on the run after Order 66 killed everyone around him. He was only able to remain in hiding for five years, but then he unfortunately outed himself when trying to save someone using the force. This led to even more tragedy, making him go on the run once more, but embrace his powers and learn how to hone them to help restore the Jedi Order in some capacity.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's latest trailer has a much darker vibe, both literally via the lighting and metaphorically with the mood and tone. A press release also noted that Cal must "stay one step ahead of the Empire's constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy." Needless to say, there's a lot at stake here and Cal is at the center of it. Director Stig Asmussen teased the tone of the game in a new interview, agreeing with the interviewer that the tone is "mysterious and menacing".

"The game is all about survival," said Asmussen. "That's why it's called Jedi: Survivor. They are in dark times, and Cal and the crew are doing whatever it takes to stay alive. That might mean that they are making connections with people that, in other times, might be considered unsavory."

It has been confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will take place five years after the first game and also a decade after Revenge of the Sith. Given Obi-Wan Kenobi also takes place a decade after that film, it's possible the two could connect in some capacity. The show sees a number of Jedi in hiding or on the run, including Obi-Wan, so it wouldn't be surprising if he shows up in the show.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2023. The game will not be coming to last-gen consoles.

