Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Announced for PS4 and Xbox One

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is finally set to come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in a little more than a month. Not long after the second entry in the Star Wars Jedi series released this past year for current-gen platforms, EA and developer Respawn Entertainment announced that a port for last-gen consoles was also in the works. Since that time, news on the PS4 and Xbox One iterations of Jedi: Survivor has been pretty quiet, which led some to wonder if these releases were even still happening. Now, it has been confirmed that the PS4 and Xbox One editions are still on their way and they’ll be launching in September.

Detailed in a press release, EA revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive on September 17th for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Compared to the current-gen versions, these last-gen ports will only retail for $49.99 upon their arrival. Pre-orders for Jedi: Survivor on these platforms are live as of today and those who purchase the title in advance will earn the Hermit Cosmetic, Hermit Lightsaber Set, and Combustion Blaster Set.

As for the differences in this iteration of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, EA says that the game has a “variety of optimizations aimed at maximizing the hardware capabilities of the consoles.” Additionally, the PC version of Jedi: Survivor will be receiving a new update at some point soon that will incorporate a number of improvements to the game’s performance, controls, and other features.

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a strong sequel that improves on nearly every core element seen in Fallen Order,” reads our own review from 2023. “Even in spite of some pacing troubles with its story, Cal Kestis is an even more compelling protagonist this time around and continues to be one of the best new Star Wars characters that has come about in the Disney era. With a little more polish and some trimmed fat, Jedi: Survivor could have been a home run, but Respawn still has a bit more room for growth in a third installment for this potential trilogy.”

Speaking of a third installment, Respawn and EA have confirmed that another game in the Star Wars Jedi series is on its way. Given that Jedi: Survivor is barely one year old, though, this new entry is likely still many years down the road.