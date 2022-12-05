Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed in New Leak

Prior to an official announcement from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment, the release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has now leaked online. For quite some time, it has been rumored and reported that the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would launch at some point in March 2023. And while it seemed likely that these reports would prove to be accurate, a new leak now seems to have verified as much.

Found on the official Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the upcoming action-adventure game was listed to release on March 15, 2023. This release date was mentioned alongside numerous new details about the game which included pre-order bonuses, new gameplay mechanics, and a new piece of key art for the title. Clearly, those at EA pushed this information live a bit earlier than intended as many of these bits of information have since been scrubbed from Steam.

In all likelihood, EA and Respawn are going to formally announce the release date of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order later this week at The Game Awards 2022. At this venue, it has been said that the game's launch date will be announced alongside a new trailer. So if you want to see more of Survivor in action, you should only have to wait until Thursday, December 8.

If you'd like to learn more about what Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have in store, you can check out the game's newly-leaked official description down below.

"The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy's darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?