Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reveals New Console and PC Update With Patch Notes

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have today released the latest update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with plans to let loose a new PC patch in the coming days. Despite being well-received at launch, Jedi: Survivor players have found a fair number of issues with the game in regard to performance struggles and other various bugs. Now, those problems have become just a bit more thin thanks to the latest update for the game.

As of this moment, those on consoles can download the latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update for themselves. This patch doesn't look to overhaul anything tied to gameplay or other core feature of Survivor, but instead just looks to rectify many problems that have been discovered. As for those on PC, Respawn Entertainment hasn't said when this same update will end up going live, although it has been promised to roll out at some point this week.

You can find the full patch notes for this new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update attached down below.

Patch 4 Details

(PC only) Updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls.

Updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls. (PC only) Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching.

Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching. (PC only) Performance improvements for some VFX. Coming soon to console

Performance improvements for some VFX. (PC only) Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.

Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance. ( PS5 only ) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.

) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users. Fixed various save state errors.

Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.

Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.

Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.

Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.

Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.

Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.

Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.

Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.

Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.

Added a note explaining that some of BD-1's abilities are not available while in combat.

Improved text scrolling.

Minor text translation fixes.

Various crash fixes.

Known Issues