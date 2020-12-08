Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II -- The Sith Lords Is Headed to Mobile

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II -- The Sith Lords will finally come to mobile devices. Lucasfilm announced the port on Tuesday. Fans won't have long to wait as the game launches on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices on December 18th. Aspyr, the same company that gave the PC version of Knights of the Old Republic II its first update in a decade, handled the mobile port. The company says it optimized the game for play on mobile devices. You can watch the trailer for the mobile release above. "Fans have been asking for a mobile version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II for so long, and we're thrilled to finally bring it to them," said Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr, in a press release. "We're proud to continue working with Lucasfilm to bring classic titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II to modern platforms."

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II -- The Sith Lords is set five years after the events of the award-winning Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (also available on mobile devices). In the game, Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic's only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi Exile, players will face the galaxy's most dire decision – follow the light side or succumb to the dark.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II -- The Sith Lords allows players to choose between the light or the dark side as they progress through the story. Those choices affect the player's character, party, and those who may join them on their quest in the future. That includes fan-favorite characters such as HK-47, Canderous Ordo, and Kreia. On mobile, the game features touch screen controls designed for mobile play.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II -- The Sith Lords remains a cult favorite Star Wars video game more than 15 years after its debut. Fans of the game were pleasantly surprised when, in 2017, Disney Interactive and Lucasfilm tapped Aspyr to give the PC version of Knights of the Old Republic II its first update in a decade. The update added new achievements, support for cloud saves, widescreen and 4k resolution support, and controller support. The update also added support for Steam Workshop, which ensured the popular The Sith Lords Restored Content Modification, a mod that many consider essential to getting the full Knights of the Republic II experience, would be available to all.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ll – The Sith Lords will be available for purchase in the AppStore and Google Play starting December 18th for $14.99.