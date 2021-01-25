Star Wars: KOTOR Trends As Fans React To Rumors Of New Game

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) is a trending topic once again, as fans react to rumors that a third game is on the way. However, news that Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic 3 could be happening is just one reason that fans are posting like crazy about it right now. The rumor about the new game has sparked all-out nostalgia for the Knights of the Old Republic game series, and all the deep mythology it added to the Star Wars franchise.

Of course, since Disney bought Lucasfilm and rebooted the Star Wars canon, KOTOR has been relegated to the non-canon "Legends" banner. However, as you can see below, there are plenty of fans who are hoping that Knight of the Old Republic will get its official re-introduction into the new Star Wars canon: