Star Wars: KOTOR Trends As Fans React To Rumors Of New Game

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) is a trending topic once again, as fans react to rumors that a third game is on the way. However, news that Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic 3 could be happening is just one reason that fans are posting like crazy about it right now. The rumor about the new game has sparked all-out nostalgia for the Knights of the Old Republic game series, and all the deep mythology it added to the Star Wars franchise.

Of course, since Disney bought Lucasfilm and rebooted the Star Wars canon, KOTOR has been relegated to the non-canon "Legends" banner. However, as you can see below, there are plenty of fans who are hoping that Knight of the Old Republic will get its official re-introduction into the new Star Wars canon:

Is It Real This Time?

We've heard so many rumors before that KOTOR was returning. Do we dare believe this one??? 

Restore My Faith

Forget the big films; forget the hit TV series, this is the Star Wars event that would truly revitalize the franchise for some fans. 

Some New Blood

LucasArts had Bioware develop the first KOTOR game, while Obsidian Entertainment handled the second game, The Sith Lords. While fans generally prefer the work of the latter studio, there seems to be genuine hope that a new studio would handle this new game. 

Call Me When It's Official

Some fans aren't going to get their feelings invested until the official announcement drops. 

All Is Right In The Force

Waking up to the world posting about Knight of the Old Republic is a good day indeed. 

Question The Jedi

KOTOR has been one of (if not the most) effective examples of how to make fans question the line between Jedi and Sith, and the perspective that the Star Wars franchise offers. That debate has only grown with time, so hopefully a new game drives that thematic richness forward. 

From Games... To Movie?

Is It Canon?

The biggest question about a new KOTOR game is where it would fit with the current Disney Star Wars canon - and what it could mean for the previous games. Darth Revan has already been brought over into canon - so could the rest of KOTOR follow? 

