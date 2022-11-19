Star Wars: Legion Reveals Epic Crashed X-Wing Terrain Expansion

Atomic Mass Games is set to make your next game of Star Wars: Legion even more immersive, as soon you'll be able to add a massive crashed X-Wing to your collection of terrain. The Star Wars: Legion Crashed X-Wing Battlefield Expansion brings five new miniatures to the game, with four of them depicting scattered rubble of a crashed X-Wing straighter, while the fifth miniature is the starship's Rebel Pilot. As you can see in the image below, the X-Wing is in scale to the Pilot, and it will definitely add some cinematic qualities to your next game, though it can also affect gameplay.

That's because the expansion comes with a special scenario that will have players battling to salvage the X-Wing wreckage and either rescue the pilot or capture them. The Crashed X-Wing Battlefield Expansion will retail for $99.99 and can be pre-ordered from Asmodee's store right here. You can find the official description below.

(Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

"Players can add even more thematic flair and play out a unique scenario with this Battlefield Expansion for Star Wars: Legion! Featuring four miniatures depicting the scattered rubble from a crashed X-wing starfighter, this pack more deeply immerses players in the ground battles of a galaxy far, far away with thematic terrain. In addition to these miniatures, this pack also includes a Rebel pilot miniature that becomes the focal point of a daring rescue mission scenario where players battle to salvage the wreckage and rescue the pilot or capture them."

This is the latest in a series of impressive terrain expansions for the game and might be my favorite one since the Downed AT-ST expansion. You can also other Terrain Expansions like Priority Supplies (supply crates, comms stations) and the Crashed Escape Pod, which also comes with miniatures of C-3PO and R2-D2.

The Star Wars: Legion Crashed X-Wing Battlefield Expansion will hit stores on December 16th.

Will you be adding the Crashed X-Wing Battlefield Expansion to your next Star Wars Legion game? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Star Wars: Legion with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!