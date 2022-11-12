Star Wars: Legion Reveals Up-Close Look at The Mandalorian's Boba Fett

Star Wars Legion recently brought The Mandalorian favorites Din Djarin and Grogu to the game, and now they've revealed an up-close look at the show's Daimyo Boba Fett Operative Expansion making its way to the game. The standard Boba Fett is already available in Legion, but now fans can add the Daimyo version seen in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and he comes with his trademark weapon and an alternate head sculpt for you to choose from. You can see him up close in the image below, and you can pre-order him here.

The Daimyo version comes with his Gaderffii stick but still has his trademark ranged weaponry at his disposal, so he should be a threat in any squad. You can use him in mercenary and Rebel forces, and he comes with a helmet sculpt and a version without one if you prefer to see his face on the battlefield.

(Photo: AMG)

The Boba Fett (Daimyo) Operative Expansion also comes with three command cards that focus on his versatility in combat and an upgrade card that brings in his Flame Projector for added firepower. You can find the official description below.

"The infamous Boba Fett returns to Star Wars: Legion in this new Operative Expansion! Featuring a new version of this iconic character based on his appearance in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, this expansion gives players powerful new Operative that can fight alongside their mercenary and Rebel forces. The beautifully sculpted Boba Fett miniature found in this expansion menaces his foes with his gaderffii stick and can be assembled with our without his Mandalorian helmet. Additionally, players will find three command cards that make Boba Fett even more versatile in combat. Finally, an upgrade card allows players to invite Boba Fett with his Flame Projector for even more firepower."

The new expansion is available for pre-order now and is expected to ship in December. It retails for $21.99.

Will you be picking up the new expansion? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things tabletop and Star Wars: Legion with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!