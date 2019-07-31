Star Wars: Legion Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader Expansions Bring Even More Force Abilities to Your Commanders

Star Wars: Legion is bringing even more options to two of its elite commanders who also happen to be two Star Wars icons. Fantasy Flight Games just announced two Operative Expansions for Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, and while these two characters are available to play right out of the Legion Core Set, the expansions hope to truly make the players feel as if they have the icons at their fullest and most powerful with new abilities, cards, and miniatures, and you can check out a new preview of the set below.

First up is the Luke Skywalker Operative Expansion, which comes with a brand new miniature based on the Return of the Jedi version of the character. Not only that, but it also features a host of tweaked skills and new command and upgrade cards, which allow players to utilize the force in a more powerful way. Of course, you can also embrace the Jedi essentials of knowledge and defense if you so choose, and if you do you can actually control the attacks of your opponents, though you’ll need to sacrifice your own attacks.

Next up is the Darth Vader Operative Expansion, which also comes with a different miniature from the Core Set. He also comes with three new command cards that allow you to use him as either an operative or a commander, and you get four upgrade cards to add more abilities to his arsenal, including an ability to strike fear and demoralize the enemy but just being near them.

You can check out a preview of what you get in the expansions above and below, and you can find the official description for the Luke Skywalker Operative Expansion below.

“One of the Rebellion’s most enduring heroes, Luke Skywalker has sparked hope across the galaxy. As the first new Jedi Knight in a generation, he helped bring the Empire to its knees and began the process of restoring peace and justice to planets that had only known oppression.

The Luke Skywalker Operative Expansion gives you the chance to bolster your Rebel armies with a powerful Jedi Knight. Here, you’ll find one unpainted, finely sculpted miniature depicting Luke Skywalker as he appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Meanwhile, three command cards that can be used alongside the Luke Skywalker command cards from the Star Wars: Legion Core Set give you the freedom to shape exactly how you make use of this powerful operative in battle. Finally, four upgrade cards invite you to further augment Luke Skywalker with additional Force powers and training.”

You can find the official description for the Darth Vader Operative Expansion below.

“Feared by friend and foe alike, Darth Vader is the living embodiment of the Empire’s might. Before he could become one of the most fearsome field commanders in the galaxy, however, he honed his skills hunting Jedi to the far corners of the galaxy. Now he is ready to carry out the Emperor’s bidding by decimating the Rebel Alliance wherever it can be found.

In the Darth Vader Operative Expansion, you’ll find an unpainted, easily assembled Darth Vader miniature in a different pose from the one found in the Star Wars: Legion Core Set. This miniature is accompanied by three new Darth Vader command cards that can be used by both the operative and commander versions of the unit, letting you tailor your strategy to fit your needs. Rounding out this expansion are four upgrade cards that invite you to augment Darth Vader with even more Force powers or training.”

Both expansions are set to hit game stores in the fourth quarter of this year and will retail for $12.95 each.