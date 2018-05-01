Star Wars May the 4th Be With You Sale Happening At PlayStation Store

As if GOG’s Star Wars game sale didn’t offer enough great bargains on classic games in the series, Sony has decided to host a Star Wars sale of its own, with a number of deals up for grabs from now through next Tuesday.

There is a good mixture of markdowns for this week’s sale, including various PlayStation 4 games, as well as a few PlayStation 3 and PS Vita classics. And, as expected, Star Wars: Battlefront II is also included, so you can get it for dirt cheap in case you missed out on it.

You can find all the deals below. So shop around and see what suits you best! Do or do not, there is no try.

Star Wars Classics On Sale

Star Wars: Battlefront II (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Pinball FX: Star Wars Pinball (PlayStation 4)- $4.99

Pinball FX: Star Wars Pinball Balance of the Force (PlayStation 4)- $4.99

Pinball FX3: Star Wars PInball Heroes Within (PlayStation 4)- $4.99

Pinball FX3: Star Wars The Force Awakens (PlayStation 4)- $2.49

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Unsung Heroes (PlayStation 4)- $3.49

Star Wars Pinball: Season 1 Bundle (PlayStation 4)- $11.99

Star Wars Rogue One Pinball (PlayStation 3, PS Vita)- $1.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Bundle (PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass (PLayStation 3, PlayStation 4)- $4.99

Star Wars Throwback Pack (PlayStation 4, includes Bounty Hunter, Racer Revenge and Jedi Starfighter)- $12.49

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3)- $4.99

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter (PlayStation 4)- $4.99

Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack (PlayStation 3, PS Vita)- $2.49

Super Star Wars (PlayStation 4, PS Vita)- $4.99

Even More Great Star Wars Classics

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (PlayStation 3)- $4.99

Star Wars Mega Bundle (PlayStation 3, PS Vita, includes Battlefront games, The Force Unleashed and more)- $19.99

Star Wars Pinball: Rebels Pack (PlayStation 3, PS Vita)- $1.49

Star Wars Racer Revenge (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3)- $4.99

Star Wars Starfighter (PlayStation 3)- $4.99

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 (PlayStation 3)- $9.99

Lego Star Wars: The Clone Wars (PSP, PS Vita)- $9.99

Star Wars: Dark Forces (PlayStation 3, PSP, PS Vita)- $2.99

Star Wars Battlefront: Elite Squadron (PSP, PS Vita)- $9.99

Star Wars Battlefront II (PSP, PS Vita)- $4.99

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Republic Heroes (PSP, PS Vita)- $4.99

Star Wars Battlefront: Renegade Squadron (PSP, PS Vita)- $4.99

The sale’s going on through May 8, so don’t miss out!