New Star Wars Game Officially a #1 Best-Seller

A new Star Wars game is officially a #1 best-seller, at least on Steam. How well it is performing on console is less clear because we do not have weekly charts for PlayStation and the Xbox Store. We have live charts, where it sits at #3 on Xbox and #9 on PlayStation, but this doesn’t tell us much. On the Steam live chart, it’s #15. For the weekly chart on Steam, though, for the week of August 25 to September 1, it was the #1 best-selling game, beating last week’s #1, How to Fish, and NBA 2K27 pre-orders.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back on August 27, developer Bit Reactor, with the aid of Respawn Entertainment and in collaboration with EA, released Star Wars Zero Company, a turn-based tactics game. This is the debut release from Bit Reactor, but the studio was founded and partially staffed by ex-Firaxis Games, a 2K Games studio primarily known for the Civilization series, but also the XCOM series. In other words, founded and partially staffed by strategy experts with experience making tactics games. To this end, it’s no surprise Star Wars Zero Company has come out as a competent strategy game. While sales are no doubt bolstered by the IP, it’s earned a very solid 85 on Metacritic and is a candidate for best strategy game of 2026.

Its user review scores are generally in the same ballpark. On Steam, for example, it has an 80% approval rating. On the PlayStation Store, though, its rating, 4.53 out of 5, is better. Its Xbox Store rating is closer to its Steam score, though, coming in at 4/5 stars.

Play video

A Turn-Based Tactics Star Wars Game

As for the game itself, you play as Hawks, a former Republic officer turned leader of Zero Company, an elite and gritty squad of soldiers that has been recruited for an operation that pits them against an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if not stopped in its tracks.

Story and character-wise, the game isn’t great. These aspects of the game aren’t bad, by any means, but they aren’t its strong points. Its strong points are its turn-based tactical gameplay. In particular, it’s more for fans of the genre than casual Star Wars fans with minimal experience with said genre. That said, as our official review notes, be prepared for some bugs.

Those interested in the new Star Wars game will need to fork over $60 for it. In return, you will get a Star Wars experience that lasts between 20 and 30 hours. A completionist, meanwhile, will need more like 40 hours with the new PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X release.