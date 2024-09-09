Star Wars Outlaws Developer Says They Are Fixing the Beginning of the Game

A Star Wars Outlaws developer has said that the team working on the game, Massive Entertainment, is preparing to roll out some fixes that will improve, and may even fix, the beginning of the game. The open-world action adventure game has been out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S since August 30, giving Star Wars fans ample time to play the game and render verdicts. Similar to the reviews, consumers have had a mixed response to the Ubisoft game.

To this end, a common and fairly major criticism of the game is the beginning of the game. More specifically, players have taken umbrage with the difficulty spikes that are happening, particular at the beginning of the game, during some instant-fail stealth sections. And it appears Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment agrees that this is a problem because they are working on a fix. This fix will not include removing fail states completely though.

"So especially, I mean, you're probably thinking of one of the early missions in Mirogana, which is incredibly punishing," said creative director on the game Julian Gerighty. "And for me, that is a mistake, and this is something that we're going to work on improving. I don't think it means removing the fail state completely, but I do think there are millions of low hanging fruits where we can make it so much more enjoyable and understandable."

Gerighty continued: "We just don't want it to feel unfair. And today, I think it feels unfair. And believe it or not, this wasn't our intention. This is more of something that crept in in the last week or so, and that we're correcting already for a patch that's coming out maybe in ten days."

How extensively this patch will address the stealth missions, remains unclear. In other words, it is unclear how sweeping these tweaks will be versus contained to the part of the game Gerighty is talking about. Whatever the case, Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment are aware of the problems with the game's stealth and are working on fixing these problems. Now it is just a matter of waiting to see if these tweaks prove effective.

H/T, Games Radar.