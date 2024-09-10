First Star Wars Outlaws Update Makes Stealth Missions Easier, Patch Notes Revealed

Star Wars Outlaws has now gotten its first title update just over a week after it released, and within those patch notes, Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment addressed one of the biggest topics of conversation since the game released: stealth. Stealth is a core part of Star Wars Outlaws just like it is in other Ubisoft games like the Far Cry and Assassin's Creed series, but many Star Wars Outlaws players felt that Kay was not able to navigate some scenarios successfully even when players were being quite careful.

Thankfully, Massive Entertainment seemed to agree as stealth should be a bit easier in Star Wars Outlaws now thanks to the latest update. The update overall contains "tweaks and improvement on some challenging stealth moments" with special consideration given to things like rolling around while trying to be stealthy, a tactic which didn't always work as expected when trying to avoid detection.

If you've got Star Wars Outlaws on more than one platform, you'll also be happy to hear that cross-progression has now been enabled courtesy of Ubisoft Connect. That and more included in the patch notes can be found below, and you can read our full review of Star Wars Outlaws here if you're still on the fence about playing.

Star Wars Outlaws September 10th Patch Notes

New Feature

Cross-progression and saving is now available between all platforms through Ubisoft Connect. More info on this here.

Performance & Stability

Various crash fixes and stability improvements across all platforms.

PC performance improvements and optimization across the game.

Improvement for FPS drops during some scenes.

VRAM Improvement.

Higher graphic fidelity when using ray reconstruction and frame generation technologies.

UI, HUD and Settings

Game version will now be visible from the settings.

Quality mode will be set as default on console.

Corrected default settings for motion blur on quality mode for consoles.

HDR Brightness values have been modified.

Graphics

Various graphics and lighting fixes.

All cinematics now supported on ultra-wide screens.

Audio

Fix for potential music loss when fast-travelling in Toshara.

Worlds, Fauna and Flora

Many additional idle animations for NPC have been added across all planets.

Fixed an issue where the Imperial Speeder Bike 74-z would be missing a part.

General Gameplay

It is now less likely to be detected while rolling.

Level of detection adjusted depending on location.

MAIN & SIDE QUESTS (beware of spoilers)

Toshara

Fixed the issue where the energy barrier in Kerro's Speakeasy would not be disabled after successfully slicing the terminal.

"The Underworld" – NPC numbers have been adjusted and environmental guidance markers added to better facilitate infiltration.

"The Mechanics"- Fixed the issue where Kay would spawn outside the quest area if she died inside the wind turbine.

"The Wreck" – AI detection has been adjusted.

"Hyperspace" – Fixed the issue where no prompt was shown to take off.

Tatooine

"Partners" – Fixed the issue where Kay would not gain wanted levels on other planets when reaching the objective "Meet with Hoss in the cantina".

Akiva

"The Veteran" – Fixed the issue where "reporting to the droid" objective would not update after reporting back to MT-7.

Miscellaneous