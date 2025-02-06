Star Wars Outlaws Update Comes With a Major New Feature

A new Star Wars Outlaws update has been released by Ubisoft across PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The update is not anything too substantial, however, it it is notable for both PC and PS5 Pro users, in particular. This is because the former have a major new feature to enjoy, while the latter can now enjoy PSSR improvements. Star Wars Outlaws players on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have less to be excited about however.

The new Star Wars Outlaws update is specifically 1.93 GB to download on PS5 and PS5 Pro, 3.65 GB to download on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, and 3.30 GB to download on PC whether on Ubisoft Connect or Steam.

While the PS5 Pro PSSR improvements are noteworthy, the biggest part of the update is no doubt that the PC version of the games now features DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 series. This is set to substantially improve the game for those with the requisite tech.

Star Wars Outlaws on PC now features DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 series, which boosts FPS by using AI to generate up to three frames per traditionally rendered frame. DLSS 4 also introduces faster single Frame Generation with reduced memory usage for RTX 50 and 40 Series, and new transformer AI models for DLSS Ray Reconstruction, Super Resolution, and DLAA for all GeForce RTX GPUs, which enhances stability, lighting, and detail in motion.

Streaming:

Fixed a crashing issue on streaming platforms when travelling to Renpalli Station



PC:

Added support for NVIDIA series 5 GPUs

PS5:

PSSR has been updated to the latest version for PS5 Pro users

All platforms:

Fixed an issue where Kay could not dismount the speeder when on a steep incline

Fixed an issue where audio from overhead ships would be louder than expected

