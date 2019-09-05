Two Classic Star Wars Games Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Today, Aspyr announced that two classic Star Wars games are coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The first will be Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, which will hit both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch on September 24. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much this will cost. Then in early 2020, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will release for the same platforms, again, at an unknown price point. What we do know is both games are being developed with GYRO aiming support in mind for the Switch version alongside general modernized control for both systems. Meanwhile, the latter of the two will include the online multiplayer maps from the original game.

To accompany the announcement, Aspyr also released a brand-new trailer during the Nintendo Direct, but said trailer hasn’t made its way online yet. When it does, we will be sure to update the article with it. In the meanwhile, you can still check out the trailer via a playback of the Nintendo Direct at the top of the article, which should start you right at said trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The force is with classic adventure Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, landing on PS4 Sept. 24 with modernized controls. pic.twitter.com/Mb448GXyWA — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 4, 2019

“One of the most rewarding aspects of our work at Aspyr is bringing amazing experiences for iconic, global IP to more platforms and audiences,” said Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr. “Delivering classic Star Wars games to modern consoles, with the experience maximized to take advantage of the latest controls and features, is a responsibility we take very seriously. We can’t wait to see fans reactions.”

The two Star Wars games will be available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. Meanwhile, as you wait for word of more possible ports and the aforementioned trailer, you can read more about the first game releasing this month, below:

“As Kyle Katarn, agent of the New Republic, use your Lightsaber and the full power of the Force to combat a new evil plaguing the galaxy. Choose wisely from an arsenal of 13 weapons including a disruptor rifle, thermal detonators, trip mines, and a Wookiee bowcaster. Test your skills in 24 single-player missions, four epic boss fights and one unforgettable cantina.”