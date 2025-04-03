Prime Gaming Free Games for April 2025 Announced

Amazon has announced the lineup of free games that will be hitting Prime Gaming for the month of April 2025. To this point in the year, Prime Gaming has been incredibly strong. Past additions to the service have included the likes of Deus Ex, BioShock Infinite, and various entries in the Wolfenstein franchise. Now, this momentum is set to continue in April with a slate of games that subscribers won’t want to miss out on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In total, Prime Gaming will be adding 23 games to the service throughout April. This slate will most notably be headline by Mafia III: Definitive Edition and Minecraft Legends, both of which are available to claim starting today. As April continues, more games will then be added to the platform on a weekly cadence. Prime Gaming will predominantly be handing these games out for PC platforms like GOG and the Epic Games Store, but some will also be accessible via the Microsoft Store and Xbox consoles.

Here’s the full list of games that will be landing on Prime Gaming for April 2025 along with the platforms they’ll be accessible on:

Available Now (April 3rd)

Mafia III: Definitive Edition [GOG Code]

Minecraft Legends [Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code]

Gravity Circuit [Amazon Games App]

Paleo Pines [Amazon Games App]

Clouds & Sheep 2 [Amazon Games App]

April 10th

DreadOut 2 [Amazon Games App]

ENDLESS Space – Definitive Edition [Amazon Games App]

God’s Trigger [GOG Code]

New York Mysteries: Power of Art Collector’s Edition [Legacy Games Code]

Projection: First Light [Amazon Games App]

Faraway: Director’s Cut [Amazon Games App]

April 17th

Gloomhaven [Epic Games Store]

The Last Spell [GOG Code]

Fashion Police Squad [Epic Games Store]

Genesis Noir [Amazon Games App]

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain [GOG Code]

Berserk Boy [GOG Code]

The Last Show of Mr. Chardish [Epic Games Store]

Wild Country [GOG Code]

April 24th

Thief Gold [GOG Code]

Troublemaker [Epic Games Store]

Kraken Academy!! [Amazon Games App]

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show [Epic Games Store]

Per usual, it’s worth stressing that all of these free games on Prime Gaming won’t be sticking around forever. Each will be removed from Prime Gaming on a long enough timeline, with the removal date for each game being a bit different from one another. As a result, if you want to ensure that you can pick up each game, you’ll want to do so pretty quickly after they become available.

How do you feel about the new additions to Prime Gaming for April 2025? And is there anything here that you’ll specifically be looking to play in the month? Let me know your own thoughts in the comments section below!