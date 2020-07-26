Adorable Dog Caught Watching Star Wars: The Clone Wars Goes Viral

✖

The Star Wars universe has inspired generations of viewers, transporting them to a galaxy far, far away. The franchise has inspired a pretty wide array of reactions to nearly every epic moment and Baby Yoda scene, and a new video might be among the cutest yet. A post from Reddit user Symtek13 recently went viral, which showcases a video of their dog watching Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The video quickly went viral among fans of the franchise, both for the dog's apparent concentration in the episode and for the adorable, laid-back position it is sitting in.

The video showcases the widespread appeal of The Clone Wars, something that has only grown as the series was "revived" over the past few years.

"It's extremely gratifying," series composer Kevin Kliner told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "For one thing, to be able to finish a story that never really got finished, with Clone Wars. The other thing that was cool was that there had been five years that had gone by and a lot of things had changed. Technology had changed for the picture. I think season seven looks better than any of the other seasons. The stories are fantastic, and also music has changed a little bit too. And I really endeavored to take the music and the score for season seven and keep it really modern and fresh. I think we're using some synthesizer and electronic elements that reflect that. Most of all, I'm just really happy that we got to tie up the series, and I think season seven is the best season of any of them.

And even with the series airing its final season on Disney+ earlier this year, there still are elements of The Clone Wars that remain unexplored, between the plot of the upcoming Bad Batch animated series, and some story arcs originally plotted from the series still unfinished.

"I don't know. Personally, for me, probably not," series creator Dave Filoni said in an interview earlier this year. "I have a lot of things I'm excited that we're doing looking forward. I think it's hard because I so appreciate the fan support, and I appreciate just how excited everybody was that we were back. I understand them wanting more and more episodes. The people that worked on it — myself and the team, basically all the leads — they were on the original run and I think it shows. We're really thankful we got to finish it. But I also think creatively, you always want to move forward."

What do you think of this dog's adorable reaction to Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.