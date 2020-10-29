Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 Rumored to Be in Development

✖

According to a new rumor, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 is in development at EA, presumably for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and possibly PS4 and Xbox One as well. Earlier in this generation, it seemed EA was going to limit the Star Wars IP to just multiplayer games, or more specifically Battlefront games. However, following the commercial and critical success of 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, many Star Wars fans think more single-player and narrative-driven Star Wars games could be on the menu going forward.

Tapping into this speculation, a new rumor from industry insider Daniel Richtman suggests that Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 may be in the early stages of development at EA. Unfortunately, this is where the rumor ends. Further details -- such as platforms, a release window, or what studio is behind the project -- are not divulged, leaving Star Wars fans with considerable room for speculation.

Unfortunately, EA is unlikely to squash the speculation with a comment as it typically does not comment on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the speculative and unofficial variety.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt or two. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it's correct, it's also subject to change. The Force Unleashed 2 finished in a way that leaves room for a sequel, but it's hard to imagine why EA would pursue a third game when it already has Jedi Fallen Order.

For those that don't know: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed debuted back in 2008 via LucasArts to strong sales but rather middling critical acclaim. Two years later, a sequel followed in the form of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, which was also made by LucasArts. However, not only did the sequel come in as a commercial disappointment, but it performed even worse with critics. Despite this, a third game was in the works but was scrapped when Disney acquired LucasFilm in 2012.

It's worth noting that both games are part of the non-canonical Star Wars expanded universe, which likely works against a third game. Jedi Fallen Order is notably canon.

H/T, Games Radar.