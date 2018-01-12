Star Wars: The Last Jedi And Star Wars: Battlefront II Have A Neat New Connection

Even though some people have mixed feelings towards both Star Wars: Battlefront II and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, there’s no question that they’re popular for the brand, and will no doubt continue to be so for the next few months. But they’re connected a little bit deeper than you might have imagined.

Yes, we know there are some things that connect the two already, namely with themed downloadable content that can be used in Battlefront II. But there’s one particular instance only a few eagle-eyed fans have been able to spot – and it revolves around a tiny little trinket.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest episode of the Star Wars Show, which can be seen above, reveals said connection, and it has to do with a compass that was owned by Luke Skywalker.

In the Battlefront II campaign, Skywalker first comes across the compass, and keeps it for later. In The Last Jedi, if you take a look at his belongings on Ahch To, you can actually see that the compass is among them.

It turns out that, according to Matt Martin, the compass was actually added in towards the end, with Dave Filoni, the director of The Clone Wars, being given the task of sketching out its design and handing it off to the team.

“Dave sketched it, passed it to the prop department, and they knocked it out in, like a night,” he explained.

But its meaning could be a little deeper than that. LucasFilm Story Group’s Leland Chee added that the compass “may or may not be the device that gets him to Ahch-To.” He was joking in a way, but…what if?

Regardless, this is a neat little factoid that makes us want to watch The Last Jedi again, just to point this little detail out; and then go through Luke’s segment in Battlefront II once more. And if you’re looking for more connections between the two, check out this news piece we posted back in December. Oh, yeah, it gets deeper.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters.