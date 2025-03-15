Star Wars Unlimited’s Jump to Lightspeed Set Has Finally Arrived

Play video

Star Wars Unlimited’s hotly anticipated next set is finally here, as fans everywhere are now able to Jump to Lightspeed. The newest addition to the hit game brings a major new mechanic to space battles with the addition of pilots, though it’s also adding two new product types to the line with Spotlight Decks and Carbonite Edition booster packs. The new set is available now, and you can order it from Asmodee’s store, on Amazon, or pick it up at your local game store.

While players will get all sorts of new options for both ground and space combat, space is a particular focus of Jump to Lightspeed, and a big part of that focus stems from the new Piloting keyword. This allows certain Leaders to either be used as a traditional Ground Unit or be combined with a vehicle to create a potent one-two punch, bringing a brand new element of tactics and strategy to battle.

Also new for the fourth set is Spotlight Decks, which are pre-built 50-card decks that allow you to just pick up and play and get the most out of the new systems. Most of the cards are new, though there are also cards in these decks from previous sets to maximize the deck’s potential.

Players will also have a brand-new way to get new cards. While you can still buy pre-release kits (at least as of now) and Booster Packs (or Booster Boxes), there is also a new type of Booster Pack. These are the premium Carbonite Editon Booster Pcks, which will contain the same number of cards as a standard Booster Pack, though there are some big differences.

The first difference is that every single card in the Carbonite Edition Booster Pack will have some form of special treatment, whether that be a foil, Hyperspace, Hyperspace foil, or Showcase. The second key difference is that these packs will also offer a chance to snag a new Carbonite Edition Exclusive Prestige Variant, but there is a catch. These packs are going to be very limited, as there are only going to be a certain number of Carbonite Booster Packs printed for each set, and they won’t be reprinted.

“The team at Fantasy Flight Games is thrilled to introduce our fourth Star Wars™: Unlimited card game set to the world,” said Danny Schaefer, lead game designer at Fantasy Flight Games. “In Jump to Lightspeed, we’ve explored a uniquely thrilling context with beautiful artwork as classic characters like Boba Fett and Han Solo battle it out in space.”

