Star Wars Fans Can Now Create Their Own Jedi in Legion’s Big Update

AdeptiCon 2025 is in full swing, and that means big news for Star Wars: Legion. While there were high hopes going into Atomic Mass Games’ presentation for the game, the team thankfully delivered, not only revealing more details about the new edition’s starter kits and pricing but also showcasing a brand new element to the game that will allow players to create their very own Jedi in the game and outfit them the way you want, so let’s dive into how it’s done.

Star Wars: Legion is a miniatures-based game that focuses on large battles, so players will build their forces with a mix of iconic characters, vehicle units, droids, troopers, and large-scale units like AT-ATs, just to name a few. A number of major characters have been introduced into the game since its launch, including Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, The Mandalorian (and Grogu), and more, and while some of these characters offer unique options when being built, players have never had the chance to customize a character fully.

That’s where the new Customizable Commander and Operative packs come in. These are multi-piece kits that allow you to build your own custom characters in Star Wars: Legion and will feature over 20 parts to customize (and one future character was teased to include around 40 parts). These will include things like different weapons, alternate head options, and armor options, and you will be able to build out 2 complete characters from each pack.

It gets even better though, as while you can customize your miniature, you can also customize their in-game abilities and rules as well through a new type of upgrade known as doctrines. You will get to choose a certain number of doctrines, and those will allow you to pick unique abilities and unlock tech trees to build out the type of character you want to play, and that includes Jedi.

So not only can you customize your miniature exactly like you want, but you can also apply the abilities and loadout you want, creating your dream Jedi that can cause mayhem on the battlefield. If you go the Jedi route, you can also pick your lightsaber masteries, the style of lightsaber you want, and the type of force user you are, so then all you need is a cool name and you are off to the races. The new Customizable Commanders and Operatives sets will be released alongside the new Starter Kits later this year.

Speaking of the Starters, let’s break those down as well. The four new edition Starters were previously revealed at GAMA, but we now have new details and full pricing for them. All four Starter Sets are now available for pre-order, and those include the Rebel Alliance Starter Set, Galactic Empire Starter Set, Separatist Alliance Starter Set, and Galactic Republic Starter Set.

The Rebel Alliance Starter Set and the Galactic Empire Starter Set will launch in September, while the Separatist Alliance Starter Set and Galactic Republic Starter Set will be released in October, and all four sets will be priced at $95.00. These will include everything you need to play, including 30-plus miniatures and all the cards, dice, and tools you need to jump into a game.

That said, if you already have your armies all built out but just need the updated rules and cards, you can do that through New Unit Card Packs, Command Card Packs, the Battle Deck Card, and the New Essentials, which include the Upgrades Card Pack, Battle Deck Card Pack, and Essentials Kit.

A few other welcome announcements and reveals were made during the presentation, including more details on the Padawan Ahsoka Tano and Commander Ahsoka pack, which is hitting later this year and introduces the fan favorite to the game for the first time.

There was also the celebrated reveal of General Grievous on his Wheel Bike, which is the first of more mounted Commanders to come according to the presentation. That will hit in 2026, and you’ll also be able to add TSMEU-6 Personal Wheel Bikes, Han and Luke on Tauntauns, Imperial Probe Droids, and the Imperial High Command pack.

The final two reveals were fantastic as well, leading off with the introduction of The Weequay Pirates. Led by Hando Ohnaka, this will be part of a Hobby Next exclusive, and you can get a look at the full faction below. The second reveal was the WLO-5 Speeder Tank, which looks amazing and will feature a number of options to customize the gunner to your liking.

What do you think of the new customizable Jedi and New Edition Legion changes? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Star Wars: Legion with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!