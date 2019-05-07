Star Wars: Vader Immortal “Audience Will Guide Us,” Says Writer

Star Wars: Vader Immortal is shaping up to be quite the journey when it comes to a VR experience. With three episodes of content set to arrive over the course of the year, the first of which debuting later this month, the adventure will see players take on the role of a captured smuggler who will be assisting Vader as he searches to uncover some ancient secrets. Of course, this is a Sith Lord we are talking about, so another objective will be to find a way out. That said, the developers recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly, and during this time, it was discovered that it’s a bit difficult to place a finger on what Vader Immortal actually is, but the audience will play a role in guiding them.

Writer and executive producer David S. Goyer spoke about this during his time with EW, saying the audience will essentially determine what Vader Immortal is. This is due to the fact that they don’t consider it quite a video game, but it walks a fine line between that and the likes of a stage play. That means ILMxLAB is possibly creating something we may have never seen before, or maybe we just haven’t seen it done as well as they are doing.

“The audience itself will mature, and the audience will guide us,” Goyer said. “I liken some of the stuff that’s happening in VR storytelling now as almost like that original Walt Disney cartoon, Steamboat Willie. Like we’re not even at the first half hour long cartoon yet. We’re at Luxo Jr.“

He continued, saying, “You have to understand that no one has attempted to do what we’re doing before, to create this robust, serialized kind of adventure in VR. I mean, the pieces that have been released so far have been relatively modest in scale compared to this, like Trials on Tatooine.”

Needless to say, interesting times are ahead in the VR space. As for Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, the first of three episodes is set to drop on May 21st alongside the Oculus Quest, and it will cost $9.99. For more information on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

