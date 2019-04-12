‘Star Wars: Vader Immortal’ Trailer Released

Today, during Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, developer ILMxLab, Oculus, and Lucasfilm, released a new trailer for the former’s upcoming virtual reality game, dubbed, Vader Immortal: Star Wars VR Series. In addition to providing a new trailer, the trio also detailed the game’s plot, revealed what platforms it will hit, and even revealed some of the voice talent the project has picked up. When Vader Immortal was first revealed not that long ago, it was pitched as an Oculus Quest game and only an Oculus Quest game. While it’s still an Oculus exclusive, it’s been revealed that it will also be available on Oculus Rift and Rift S when it launches.

Despite a new trailer, details on the project are still pretty scarce, but as mentioned above, Oculus did divulge some plot details, revealing that the game mostly takes place on Mustafar before the events of A New Hope.

Interestingly, the game’s developers revealed that a lot of the game is born from concepts that previous film binned over the course of production. In other words, it’s pretty close to the type of plot you’d see from a movie, though there’s no word if it will be treated as canon.

As for the game’s protagonist, not much is known, but we do know that it will be a captain of a smuggling ship called the Windfall, which sounds a lot like Han Solo or a Han Solo sort of character. Anyway, the ship is eventually caught by Imperial Forces and is taken as to Mustafar, where Vader himself is waiting.

To the player, it’s unclear what Vader wants with you, a smuggler, but you’ll learn that over the course of the game, as well as learn more about the planet and peoples of Mustafar.

After numerous years in development, Vader Immortal is poised to release sometime later this year. A price has yet to be disclosed.

