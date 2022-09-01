Star Wars: X-Wing Reveals Battle of Yavin Expansion Rebels Preview

Atomic Mass Games is set to deliver The Battle of Yavin expansion for Star Wars: X-Wing 2nd Edition soon, and recently they revealed a host of new details on the Rebel side of the expansion. The Battle of Yavin Battle Pack expansion will introduce new Standardized Loadout ship cards, and while these ships can't be customized, they have special abilities and load-outs that you won't find in other ship offerings. These ship cards include pilots like Luke Skywalker, Wedge Antilles, and more, and one of the abilities you can use with them is 'Hope', which is a new chassis ability and allows you to take a boost or focus action after another friendly ship is taken down near you.

As for the card lineup, the choices include Luke Skywalker, Wedge Antilles, Biggs Darklighter, Han Solo, Garven Dreis, Jed Porkins, Dex Tiree, Pops Krail, and Hol Okand, Dex, Pops, and Hol are all brand new pilots that haven't been featured in X-Wing previously.

(Photo: AMG)

Regardless of which ship you choose, each card features its own approach and ability lineup. Luke has a mix of regenerating force, heightened attack speed, and R2-D2, and can set traps to hit incoming enemies with proton torpedoes. Wedge shares some similar traits, but is a bit more fragile. That said, if he's got some allies nearby, he can help bring down the opponent's defense.

Han Solo on the other hand can call upon an ability when no allies are around, an ability aptly called Solo. If no friendly ships are near him, he can reroll a die while attacking or defending him. That said, if she is nearby a friendly ship, he can also benefit by using free coordinate actions. That can benefit allies like Garven, who with those coordinates can hit enemies with his advanced proton torpedoes, which require a target lock to fire.

We'll get into the Imperial side of things later, but you can find the official description for the Battle of Yavin Battle Pack below.

"Players can recreate one of the most iconic Star Wars battles with this new product for Star Wars: X-Wing! The Battle of Yavin Scenario Pack puts players in the middle of this climatic battle with unique rules that cast one player as the Rebels desperately attempting to destroy the Death Star"

The Star Wars: X-Wing Battle Pack expansion retails for $24.99 and will hit in October.

