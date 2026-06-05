Star Wars Zero Company Release Date Announced in New Gameplay Trailer

The release date for Star Wars Zero Company has finally been announced, and it’s not far off. Coming by way of developer Bit Reactor, Zero Company is a new strategy title set within the Star Wars universe. The project, which is being developed in tandem with Respawn Entertainment, has been shrouded in a fair bit of secrecy since first being shown off last year. Now, a greater look at the game has been unveiled, while also confirming that its launch is just two months away.

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Uneviled in a new trailer, Star Wars Zero Company is set to release on August 27th across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Surprisingly, the game will be launching at a bit of a lower price, with the standard edition retailing for $49.99 on PC and $59.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-orders for Zero Company have also kicked off today, allowing prospective players to gain access to “Crystalline Astromech Cosmetic Pack” as a bonus.

As for the new trailer itself, Bit Reactor provided a much better look at the cast of characters who will make up Zero Company. Not only does the footage show the names and faces of these characters, but also provides further insight into how they’ll perform on the battlefield. The video also concludes with a teaser of one of the most recognizable characters in all of Star Wars being shown off, which verifies that the game will have big ties to the mainline movie series.

You can watch the trailer for yourself right here:

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“Star Wars Zero Company’s visual storytelling and gameplay will immerse players in a tense, clandestine conflict taking place in the shadows of the Clone Wars,” says the game’s description. “Players will step into the shoes of former Galactic Republic officer Hawks and current leader of Zero Company. Zero Company is an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy, including a Clone Trooper, a Mandalorian of the ancient Clan Verminoth, a Jedi Padawan and more. Together, Zero Company must hunt down and stop Kundri Fathom, leader of the Separatist-aligned cult, the Infinite Coil.”

With Star Wars Zero Company only being a couple of months away, we’ll almost certainly start to see more of the game in action soon enough. As such, be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming coverage here on ComicBook to learn more.

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