StarCraft II Going Free to Play This Month

Blizzard just revealed during the opening BlizzCon ceremony that one of the most popular real-time strategy games in the world, StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty will be completely free to play starting on November 14. “We know ‘free-to-play’ can mean a lot of things for different games,” Blizzard said in a new statement on its website, “but we’re here to assure you that when we say that we’re making StarCraft 2 free-to-play, we really mean it.” Online multiplayer and select commanders will also be free. According to the newly updated site, this is what we can expect:

Wings of Liberty Campaign

The award-winning StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty story campaign is free in its entirety.

Versus Mode

Access Unranked and Versus AI for free; unlock Ranked with 10 first wins of the day in Unranked or Versus AI.

Commanders up to Level 5

Kerrigan, Raynor, and Artanis are completely free, and all other Commanders are free up to level 5.

So what happens if you already own Wings of Liberty, you ask? Blizzard confirms on its site that anyone who already owns that campaign will be granted access to the Heart of the Swarm at no cost. For everyone else, the Heart of the Swarm and Legacy of the Void campaigns will be available to purchase for just $15 each. The Nova Covert Ops mission pack will also be $15, or you can opt to get all three as a $30 bundle.

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to dive back into StarCraft, I think this is it, folks. And hey, if you missed it, Blizzard also revealed a new hero for Overwatch named Moira, who looks incredible. You can see her intro video right here. We also got to see the opening cinematic for World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Battle for Azeroth, which you can watch here.