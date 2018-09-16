‘StarCraft II’ Is Getting a TotalBiscuit Commemorative Bundle

Blizzard announced on Sunday that StarCraft II players are getting a commemorative bundle in honor of gaming personality and StarCraft II supporter John “TotalBiscuit” Bain.

Known best by the name “TotalBiscuit,” Bain was a popular figure within the StarCraft II community as a player, supporter, and creator of Team Axiom, an esports team that was eventually dissolved in 2015. Bain passed away on May 24, 2018, with Blizzard’s announcement for the bundle praising Bain for his continued support.

“As many of you know, John ‘TotalBiscuit’ Bain was one of StarCraft II’s strongest supporters,” Blizzard’s post said. “He and his wife Genna were early advocates for the game, and they created and managed the StarCraft II professional team Axiom. Their shared passion for StarCraft II and the StarCraft II community resulted in the organization of major professional tournaments, including World Championship Series events and SHOUTcraft Kings, along with countless talk show episodes and appearances dedicated to the game.”

To preserve the memory of Bain in StarCraft II, Blizzard said that his commemorative bundle will be on sale this week with several items included, with all of the proceeds being given to Bain’s surviving wife and son.

“In appreciation for the contributions the Bain family have made to StarCraft II, we’ve created a collection of commemorative cosmetics for the game. 100% of the funds received from the sale of these items will go directly to Genna and their son, Orion. In the wake of a tragic loss, it is our way of saying thank you to the Bain family for all they’ve done for StarCraft II,” Blizzard said.

Outside of this commemorative bundle, Bain also has an announcer pack that players have been able to purchase since early 2017. The announcer pack features Bain himself narrating what’s going on in the game and costs $7.49. Blizzard said it will also be putting the proceeds of that announcer towards the Bain family from now on.

“In addition, any future sales of John’s Announcer Pack, less applicable taxes, will also go directly to support the family. This retroactively includes any purchases made from the beginning of this past April.”

Blizzard’s bundle for Bain will be made available this week, but unlike the announcer pack, it won’t be around indefinitely. The limited-time bundle will be available only until it sells out or until Dec. 31, whichever comes first.