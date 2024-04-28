Stardew Valley Creator Shares New Info on Update 1.6 Console Release

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has shared a brief new update on the status of the game's Update 1.6 for consoles. A little over a month ago, Update 1.6 for Stardew Valley first went live for those on PC. Since that time, Barone has continued to release a number of additional patches that resolve bugs and other issues that have started to appear on PC. As a result, those on consoles have been left wondering when Update 1.6 will come to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. For the time being, we still don't have an answer, but Barone is making it clear that he knows fans are waiting patiently.

Recently on social media, Barone announced that Update 1.6.6 for Stardew Valley on PC had gone live to resolve a number of new problems. Alongside releasing the patch notes for this update, Barone said that Update 1.6 for consoles is "still in progress" and thanked fans once again for continuing to be patient. In reply, a number of eager fans stressed that they want this patch to his console hardware sooner rather than later, but Barone didn't have anything new to say about its launch date.

This new console update for Stardew Valley isn't the only thing that Barone is tabling at the moment to focus on the game's PC version. In addition Barone has previously stated that his new game, Haunted Chocolatier, has also been put on pause for the time being. Barone has slowly been showing off new looks of Haunted Chocolatier since first announcing the project a few years back. Despite the great anticipation that exists for the project, though, Stardew Valley is Barone's main priority until Update 1.6 is completely released for all avenues.

