9 Stardew Valley Characters Most Likely to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse

If the zombie apocalypse hit Stardew Valley, let’s face it, half the town would be zombie chow before sundown. But the other half? Absolute apocalypse heroes. Beneath this sleepy farm town’s charming exterior lies a surprising lineup of survival-ready villagers who could outwit, outbuild, and out-battle the undead.

From crafting barricades to smashing zombie skulls, these nine residents would blossom. Forget the quaint farming and festivals, these folks are ready to turn the valley into a zombie-free fortress. Let’s dive in.

Robin

Robin’s carpentry skills would make her a survival camp champ. Need a secure shelter in record time? She’s got you covered. Robin’s knack for whipping up big projects in just under a single day means your fortifications will be zombie-proof before dinner. Plus, her experience managing lumber and stone resources means nothing goes to waste.

Zombies may be relentless, but with Robin, they won’t be getting past her well-crafted barricades. Her no-nonsense attitude would keep the group focused, and let’s face it, there’s no apocalypse without the perfect handcrafted base.

Demetrius

Demetrius brings science to the apocalypse, and his love of observing the natural world could lead to valuable insights. He’d likely figure out what makes the zombies tick… or stop ticking. Additionally, his protectiveness, as shown in Maru’s 2-heart event, means he wouldn’t hesitate to shield others.

Demetrius’s fieldwork and lab smarts would be invaluable, whether he’s identifying edible plants or engineering traps. While others panic, he’d calmly hypothesize a solution, likely saving everyone from becoming zombie chow… probably while muttering something about how he warned everyone this could happen.

Linus

Linus is already living off the land, so the end of the world would barely faze him. He thrives on foraging, crafting meals from wild ingredients, and staying hidden, key survival traits in a zombie apocalypse. Plus, Linus has already ventured deep into the Mines, proving he’s brave and resourceful.

His strong connection to nature would help him find safe paths and food sources while others fumble with survival guides. While everyone else is screaming over zombies, Linus will be casually roasting berries by a campfire like it’s just another Tuesday.

Maru

A genius blend of her mother’s carpentry skills and her father’s love of science, Maru would MacGyver her way through the apocalypse. She could craft tools, repair vehicles, and even invent zombie-slaying gadgets. Her experience with medical odd jobs also means she could double as the group’s makeshift medic.

Maru’s creativity and efficiency make her the tech support you need when zombies come knocking. Where ingenuity is survival, she’s the one who’ll turn a box of scraps into a lifesaving triumph. If the apocalypse ever needs a blueprint for survival, Maru’s already drafting it on the back of a napkin somewhere.

Krobus

Krobus already lives in a zombie-proof sewer hideout, so he’s ahead of the curve. His access to rare items gives him a unique survival edge — think potions, weapons, and maybe even zombie-repellent.

While his allegiance to monster-kind might complicate things, his knowledge of their behavior would make him an excellent strategist. Plus, if the apocalypse ever calls for diplomacy with hostile creatures, Krobus is your monster liaison.

Clint

What’s a zombie apocalypse without weapons? Clint’s expertise as the town’s blacksmith means he can craft and upgrade tools to keep the undead at bay. Whether it’s a reinforced axe or a custom blade, Clint would arm the group with whatever they need.

His quiet demeanor masks a steely determination, and his anvil would double as a makeshift defense if things got dire. Clint may not be flashy, but he’d be the group’s unsung hero.

Marlon

Marlon leads the Adventurer’s Guild and has years of experience taking on the Mines’ deadly inhabitants. Armed with his vast weapon arsenal and combat skills, he’d quickly become the group’s zombie-slaying captain.

Marlon loves a challenge, and a horde of undead would be just another day at the Guild for him. His knowledge of survival tactics and monster behavior would keep the group one step ahead of danger.

Alex

Alex’s daily workouts and dream of becoming a professional athlete mean he’s got the physical strength to fight off zombies. Whether he’s smashing skulls or carrying heavy supplies, Alex would be the team’s powerhouse.

His determination and optimism would keep morale high, even in the grimmest times. Zombies might take down the unfit, but Alex’s energy ensures he’ll outlast the apocalypse. Though, you might grow tired of his constant reminders about “gains” and protein shakes.

Harvey

In any apocalypse, a good doctor is essential. Harvey’s medical expertise and passion for caring for others would make him the glue holding the group together. From stitching wounds to preventing infection, Harvey would ensure everyone stays healthy and strong.

His cautious nature might slow him down, but it also means he’d plan every move carefully. With Harvey on board, the group’s survival chances would go way up. Healthy humans, after all, are harder for zombies to catch. Be prepared to endure endless lectures about eating your veggies even as zombies close in.