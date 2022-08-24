Stardew Valley Creator Reveals Song From New Game Haunted Chocolatier

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has revealed a new song that will appear in his upcoming game Haunted Chocolatier. Near the end of 2021, Barone announced that he was early into the development of Haunted Chocolatier, which would be a new game that contained a similar art style as that of Stardew Valley. And while Barone hasn't revealed much about Haunted Chocolatier since that time, he has now shared a track from the game with fans.

Shared on social media recently, Barone showed off a new image from Haunted Chocolatier. The picture in question showed the game's player character in the midst of a large beehive where a bee is seen hurtling towards the protagonist. While this image alone was enough to excite a number of Stardew Valley fans, Barone also attached a YouTube link in a subsequent reply that featured a song that will seemingly play during this moment of the game. The track, which is aptly titled "Bee Boss," features many of the same musical stylings that could be heard in the soundtrack from Stardew Valley. This is likely a big deal for many Stardew fans given that the score from the farming sim is often lauded.

Outside of simply revealing this new song from Haunted Chocolatier, likely the most interesting thing to glean from this recent post from Barone is that the game will seemingly contain boss fights. Even though Stardew Valley would allow players to engage in combat with various monsters, it was never a game that featured typical boss battles. Conversely, Haunted Chocolatier seems like it will be much different in this regard, which gives fans something new to look forward to when the game eventually releases.

As mentioned, Barone has stated in the past that Haunted Chocolatier is still in the early stages of development. As such, we likely won't see a release come about for quite some time. Whenever the game does launch, though, it will likely come to PC and consoles.

