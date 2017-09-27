Stardew Valley is Coming Soon to the Nintendo Switch

After a Nintendo Switch version of Stardew Valley was announced for the console last year, the game is now one step closer to transitioning to the new console now that it’s been approved.

Finn Brice, the CEO of Stardew Valley’s publisher, Chucklefish, confirmed on Twitter that the game has drawn one step closer to its Switch release date. Now that the game has been “approved,” according to Brice, they’re ready to work towards finalizing a precise release date for the port.

Stardew Valley Switch Update, we’ve been approved. Working on finalising a release date with all parties involved. Will continue to inform! — Tiy (@Tiyuri) September 26, 2017

Nintendo fans have been waiting pretty patiently for the Switch version of Stardew Valley, and now that it’s been confirmed to be coming soon, those Chucklefish gamers are more excited than ever. The developer posted an update not too long ago on their blog to keep Stardew Valley hopefuls up to speed on the project, saying that they didn’t want to announce a firm release date until everything was in order, or at least very close to it.

“I know you’re all waiting for Stardew Valley on the Switch!” the update read. “I see your tweets! The port is in testing now, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can confidently announce a release date. We generally don’t announce release dates until quite close to launch, when we are at least 95% certain that nothing will go terribly terribly wrong.”

In addition to the Switch version of the game now being just within reach, each platform that the game is available on will also be receiving a multiplayer mode sometime during 2018. Within the same update about the Switch version, Chucklefish confirmed that they were looking towards a beta test for the Steam version that would hopefully begin towards the end of this year with PC getting the multiplayer version just a bit before consoles.

Chucklefish will likely set a confirmed release date for the Switch version soon now that they’ve moved closer in the game’s development, so Nintendo players shouldn’t have too much longer to wait before they get their hands on the game.