Stardew Valley Creator Lays Out Plans for Next Updates

Stardew Valley‘s long-awaited 1.6.9 update finally hit consoles earlier this month, but creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone is already talking about some additional updates. In a post on X/Twitter, Barone noted that patches are on the way to fix issues that have popped up as a result of the latest version, while also pointing out some helpful changes on the way. Last but not least, Stardew Valley fans on Nintendo Switch will be happy to know that performance improvements can be expected, though a specific window has not been revealed at this time.

“There will continue to be patches released to fix any lingering issues in Stardew 1.6.9. The next Switch patch should improve performance significantly,” Barone wrote on X/Twitter. “I’m also planning to boost foraging xp a bit and adding foraging xp to some more actions. And add basic pants to Sandy’s shop.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nintendo Switch users are not the only ones running into problems following the release of Stardew Valley version 1.6.9. Apparently, players on Xbox have encountered an issue with bombs. For now, Barone says that Xbox users should “avoid using bombs” during multiplayer on Xbox. While Barone only confirmed the issue on Xbox, multiple fans have noted that this problem has cropped up on the Switch version, so it’s difficult to say just how common it might be.

Hopefully these issues will be resolved quickly, and Stardew Valley fans can continue to enjoy all the game has to offer. While many users have shared issues they’ve come across since the 1.6.9 update, it does seem like a lot of fans are being patient and respectful about it. Over the years, Stardew Valley has built a passionate fanbase, and players tend to be pretty patient, knowing how hard Barone continues to work on the game. It doesn’t hurt that Stardew Valley continues to get so much free content after all these years, so it’s kind of hard for fans to complain too much.

RELATED: New Haunted Chocolatier Image Hints at Stardew Valley Connection

In a follow-up post, Barone also addressed his next game, Haunted Chocolatier. When asked for updates about the new game, the developer noted that “there will be in time, but right now I’m focused on these stardew updates.” Barone has frequently said that work on Stardew Valley 1.6 is taking precedence over his second game, but the creator has shared a handful of images from Haunted Chocolatier over the last year, and it looks like progress is coming along nicely. There’s still a whole lot we don’t know about the new game, including a potential release window. Fans might be waiting a while for it to come out, but hopefully it will have the same level of quality fans have come to expect from the Stardew Valley creator.

Have you been having issues with Stardew Valley since update 1.6.9? Are you looking forward to the release of Haunted Chocolatier? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!