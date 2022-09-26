Stardew Valley Creator Teases Update 1.6 Release Date

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has teased when the game's highly-anticipated 1.6 update will finally release. At this point in time, Barone is in the midst of working on the Stardew Valley follow-up game The Haunted Chocolatier. Despite this, the development of the beloved farming sim is still continuing as well. And while we don't yet know when the next major update for Stardew Valley will release, Barone has provided more context on the arrival of this patch.

In a recent interaction on social media, Barone answered a fan inquiry regarding the launch date of update 1.6 for Stardew Valley. In short, Barone said that the patch will only release "when it's ready" and didn't commit to a release window of any sort. As such, it's hard to know if the update could still arrive before the end of 2022 or if it will instead not launch until 2023 or later. Given how much work Barone has on his plate at a single time, though, a release in 2023 or beyond seems more likely.

1) no target release date... just "when it's ready"

2) 1.5 for mobile is coming and will be out before 1.6 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 25, 2022

One thing that Barone did confirm about the future development of Stardew Valley is that update 1.5 will come to mobile devices before the launch of update 1.6. Originally, patch 1.5 for Stardew Valley launched on consoles all the way back in the early portion of 2021. Since that time, though, those on mobile platforms have still been waiting for the new inclusions found in this update to come to mobile devices. And while Barone still hasn't committed to a release window for this update, it seems like patch 1.5 coming to mobile is more of his focus at the moment compared to the release of patch 1.6.

