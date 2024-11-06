Stardew Valley Update Adds Hidden Feature (And Here’s How You Can Use It)

Stardew Valley players on all platforms finally have the big 1.6 update now that it’s been released on consoles and on mobile after it first came to PCs. The 1.6 update took several months to reach those on the mobile, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms, but now that it’s finally there, those playing on mobile apparently have a secret feature to try out. The feature in question ties into Stardew Valley‘s multiplayer component, but it’s not so secret anymore now that Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone has laid out exactly how players can access it.

As mentioned previously, the new, secret multiplayer feature is only available for those playing Stardew Valley on iOS or Android devices, so those on the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles and the PCs can sit this one out. But for all the mobile Stardew Valley players out there, you can finally play a multiplayer session with others, although it may not work as smoothly as it would on other platforms.

To access multiplayer in Stardew Valley‘s mobile version, you have to fittingly input part of the famous Konami code from the game’s title screen. Barone explained that there are four different sets of leaves on the corners of the Stardew Valley logo with each set facing a different direction. To get to the mobile feature, you have to hit up, up , down, down, left, right, left, right by pressing the leaves facing the directions shown below. After that, hit the question mark block down in the bottom-right corner, and once you exit that menu, you should see a multiplayer option where you can host or join a session.

stardew valley’s hidden multiplayer code.

“In the co-op menu, you will have options to ‘Host’ or ‘Join,’” Barone said. “If you are joining, put in the IP address of the host. If you are hosting, you will have to set up the farm first, and then if there are cabins available, others should be able to connect to you (they will need your IP address).”

Given the nature of the mobile platform, Barone warned that there may be interruptions if two people who are both on mobile devices are trying to play with one another on a world that one of them hosts. Ideally, he said, someone on a mobile device would connect to a PC-hosted farm so that the connection and overall experience will be more dependable, but Stardew Valley players are free to test things out since this feature is just experimental right now anyway.

Barone did not give an indication as to when this multiplayer feature in Stardew Valley‘s mobile version will be fully implemented.