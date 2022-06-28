Starfield Confirms Fan-Favorite Feature

Bethesda has confirmed Starfield will have a fan-favorite feature when it releases via Xbox Series X and PC next year. Starfield sounds like one of the most ambitious games in years. Whether Bethesda Game Studios manages to deliver on this ambition, remains to be seen. That said, while Starfield sounds ambitious, it's not going to be something completely new and revolutionary. Everything Bethesda says about the game sounds like a classic Bethesda Game Studios game. In addition to this, all of the usual features are present. For example, the game will have a photo mode.

Over the last few years, photo mode has gone from a unique, standout feature to a basic feature in AAA games, especially open-world AAA games. That said, not all implementation of it is equal. Unfortunately, while Bethesda has confirmed the feature, it's not gone into any detail about it, so we have no insight to offer on whether or not Starfield will be a good example of photo mode or a bad example.

As always, we will keep you updated. Typically, features like this are fleshed out closer to release, so we may have to wait until 2023 to find out more details about the game's photo mode.

Starfield is slated to release sometime in the first half of 2023 via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the sci-fi RPG, click here.

"Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4," reads an official description of the game. "In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery. The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."