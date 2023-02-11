Starfield Report Leaks June Release Date

Starfield is currently scheduled to release sometime between now and the end of June. This is the official window Bethesda and Xbox have provided for the Xbox Series X|S and PC game. However, there's been an increasing number of rumors and an increasing amount of speculation suggesting the game will not be hitting this window, which makes a new report from industry insider Jez Corden even more notable. The report has pinned the game to hit this window, right at the end of June.

Speaking during the Xbox Two podcast, Corden had the following to say: "A lot of people think that they may tie Starfield's launch date might to International Space Day. I am of the opinion that Starfield is going to drop in in June. I think Starfield is going to drop in June.... the latest information I have suggests June to me."

As you can see, this almost reads like a prediction, but then the last sentence mentions "latest information," suggesting that if it is a prediction, it's at least informed by information not available to the public. That said, it's worth noting this was said in a podcast, somewhat off-hand, and not mentioned in an official report. In other words, there's nothing very commital here. Further, it's worth noting that Corden has been off the mark in the past. He has also proven reliable in the past, but like many industry insiders, there have been instances where he's been off the mark whether do to faulty information or due to things changing over time, as they often do. In other words, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt or two.

At the moment of publishing, this speculation has not been addressed by Bethesda or Xbox in any capacity. We don't anticipate this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Officially, Starfield is set to release sometime this year via PC and Xbox Series X|S. A June release date is unofficial.

"The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people," reads a blurb about the game. "From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."