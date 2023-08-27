Starfield Releasing Slightly Earlier Than Expected for Many

Starfield will be releasing a little earlier than anticipated for a good portion of the world. Starfield is one of the biggest games of the year and could be one of Xbox's most historic releases, provided it hits the mark. Fans are counting down the days until they get to play it and are making all kinds of preparations. Given it's a Bethesda Game Studio title, fans are expecting to invest hundreds of hours into the game. Bethesda is doing plenty to capitalize on the hype with developer Q&As, live-action trailers, lengthy demonstrations at conventions like Gamescom, and much more. As of right now, we don't know what how good Starfield will actually be, but we do know a lot of people are eager to check it out.

Xbox and Bethesda have found a way to monetize some of that hype by selling the game "early". It was announced earlier this summer that players can play Starfield five days early on September 1st if they purchase the Premium Edition of the game. However, players in the United States will get to play a little bit earlier than that. Bethesda and Xbox have opted for a global launch this time, which means the game will release at the same exact time around the world. It will launch at noon in New Zealand on September 1st and as early as 5PM on August 31st for those in the pacific timezone in the United States. That means you'll get to play at a decent time on the evening of August 31st if you're in the Western hemisphere as opposed to waiting until midnight. It looks like the game will do a similar global launch for its full, September 6th release. You can view the launch times below.

Get ready for #Starfield's launch! Make sure you have all the details on:



🗓️ Early access

⌛️ Launch timing

🖥️ PC specs

🚀 ...and more!https://t.co/0mPaNyq8Rj pic.twitter.com/sLo4wK6kAZ — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) August 24, 2023

Needless to say, this will allow you to get some good playtime in before bed (assuming you choose to go to bed once the game is out). Bethesda staff have already stated they've put dozens of hours into the game without making any kind of notable progress in the main quest, so you'll likely be able to play the game for weeks or even months without running out of things to do.