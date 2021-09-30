Starfield Detail Reveals Just How Much Bigger It Is Than Skyrim and Fallout 4

Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios’ 2022-bound Xbox Series X and PC game, is going to be pretty big. Bethesda Game Studios has a reputation for building some of the biggest open-world games. These open-world games are often buggy, lacking in visual pop, and not as immersive and realized as other open-worlds, but they are huge. We still don’t know how big Starfield’s world will be, but a new detail does shed light on its size and ambition.

According to the game’s creative director, Todd Howard, Starfield has over 150,000 lines of dialogue, which is 39,000 more lines than Fallout 4 boasts and 90,000 more than what Skyrim has. In other words, it’s a lot of dialogue. That said, while 150,000 is way more dialogue than the vast majority of games have, it doesn’t come close to what some games post. For example, Red Dead Redemption 2 has over 500,000 pieces of dialogue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, having tons of dialogue doesn’t matter for much if the writing, delivery, and facial animations aren’t up to snuff. While writing and delivery haven’t been a problem for Bethesda Game Studios, facial animations have. That said, Starfield is running on a new and improved engine, so hopefully, Bethesda Game Studios’ technical shortcomings are coming to an end.

Starfield is set to release worldwide on November 11, 2022 via the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch:

“Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.”

For more coverage on all things Starfield — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here. In the most recent and related news, Bethesda recently provided clarification on whether or not the game will come to PS5.